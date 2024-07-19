Southwind ag team takes international title

The Southwind Extension District Livestock Judging Team took home an international Champion title at shows in Scotland and Ireland. They also toured ag farms and tourist sites.

American cows are just built different.

That’s one of the lessons Iolans Kyser Nemecek and Carly Dreher learned during an international livestock tour from June 19 to July 3. The Southwind Extension District 4-H Livestock Judging Team took home the title of International Champions after competing at the Royal Highland Show in Scotland and the Charleville Show in the Republic of Ireland.

“One of the coolest things for me was just seeing agriculture ‘across the pond’ in a different country,” Dreher said.

Dreher spoke to the Register via Zoom from northern Indiana where she is working an internship between semesters at Butler Community College. She graduated from Iola High School in 2023.

“Seeing how they utilize their tools and even their priorities for judging are completely different. Seeing agriculture in a different country was awesome.”

Nemecek agreed. He’ll be a senior at IHS this fall.

“They get so much more rainfall than we do. They’re able to feed grass all year long and hardly ever use grains or corn to help them grow,” Nemecek continued. “They’re strictly grassfed, so their animals were even bigger than ours. It was cool to see different breeds that we don’t ever see here.

“But their way of thinking makes sense for them, because they want them to have as much muscle as they can and not worry about structure the way we do. They have smaller pastures and more grass available, so their animals don’t have to walk as far.”

Seeing so many different breeds in another part of the world gave Nemecek a greater appreciation for American cattle. “From breeding and raising animals my whole life in the U.S., I feel, genetic-wise, we’re in a good spot for what we need and our priorities. I wouldn’t want to switch to more muscle and less structure.”

The Southwind Extension District team after a competition at the Charleville Show in Ireland, from left, Brady Hurt, Tate Crystal, Reegan McDaniel, Emery Yoho, Kyser Nemecek and Carly Dreher. Courtesy photo

THE international tour included Nemecek, Dreher, Emery Yoho of Yates Center, Tate Crystal and Reegan McDaniel of Fort Scott and Brady Hurt of Buffalo. Accompanying the 4-H’ers were Carla Nemecek and Cathy Dreher.

They were part of an elite group of nine American 4-H and FFA Teams from across the U.S., each having earned their spot by winning either a champion or reserve title at a National Livestock Judging contest.

In addition to the competitions, the group attended agricultural seminars, tours, and opportunities to enhance leadership skills and education through interactions with citizens of the UK and Ireland. The team visited diverse livestock operations, including a water buffalo milking facility that produces its own mozzarella cheese, a progressive livestock sale barn, and Netherton Farm, home to one of Scotland’s top Registered Angus herds. They were able to enjoy the Royal Highland Show in Scotland and the Clonmel Stock Show in Ireland.

The show competitions had differences but also similarities, the Iolans said. It reminded them of the Kansas State Fair in a lot of ways, with a fun and competitive atmosphere, plenty of food and live music blasting from all angles.

But the regulations were different. When showing sheep, for example, “all they can do is wash them, basically,” Dreher said. They aren’t allowed to use paint or adhesive but might dye the wool to make it more uniform.

“Having this kind of experience and knowledge helps me realize why we want certain characteristics in our animals here,” Dreher added.

The Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh is Scotland’s largest annual agriculture show.

“We met a sheep breeder there and talked to her quite a bit,” Dreher said.

The next day, the Kansans were divided into pairs to judge different species. Nemecek paired with McDaniel to judge cattle and placed fourth. Dreher teamed with Hurt to judge sheep. Yoho and Crystal took home the Champion Team title judging sheep.

“The judging contest was very different,” Nemecek said. One large ring was divided into quarters to show four classes. “We spent more time getting ready for reasons than we did the entire time judging.”

“The sheep were in a small ring and we got maybe two minutes to judge. Then someone said ‘Stockmen gather your sheep’ over the microphone and everyone jumped across the fence, got in the pen and handled them. It was kind of overwhelming and very fast paced,” Dreher said. When it came time to give oral reasons, everyone gathered in a large room where “it was not monitored and we were able to read from our notes. They were so relaxed.”

In Ireland, the Charleville Show was smaller, “more like a county fair,” Dreher said.

“It was raining hard that day,” Nemecek noted.

“We judged a little differently in Ireland,” Dreher said of the cattle judging contest. “They brought in the class and we ranked them best to last. Here, someone will call for your class so you don’t miss it. In Ireland, they just kind of hop in the ring whenever they want to.”

“It was hard to follow. Nobody seemed to care if they were late,” Nemecek said. “We won that contest so we were pretty excited.”

Did they see similarities in the animals in Ireland compared to those in Scotland?

“Yeah, they were all double-muscled and heavy-muscled cattle,” Nemecek said. “That’s not what we’re used to.”

THE GROUP enjoyed a few tourist activities, too.

They toured Edinburgh and St. Andrews, and Nemecek even played putt-putt golf at the iconic St. Andrews golf course. They ate fish and chips at a local pub.

A ferry took them to Ireland, where they ate a hearty breakfast featuring plenty of meat and veggies but few sweets because Ireland taxes sugar at a higher rate. Nemecek refused to try blood pudding: “It’s intestines all ground up and put into, like, a little hockey puck. It’s all black. It’s disgusting,” he said. “I tried the haggis, though. It’s the brains of sheep. It tasted like jerky, like game meat. It wasn’t terrible but I wouldn’t eat it again.”

The Southwind Extension District team of Brady Hurt, Tate Crystal, Reegan McDaniel, Emery Yoho, Kyser Nemecek and Carly Dreher, with chaperones Carla Nemecek, front left, and Cathy Dreher, front right, was able to tour Ireland, Scotland and London. Courtesy photo

They visited the Ring of Kerry and Blarney Castle where they kissed the Blarney Stone, which is supposed to impart the gift of eloquence or “the gift of gab.”

“You walk up 100 steps and it’s real narrow, real tiny steps,” Nemecek said. “Then you have to go through a couple of rooms. To kiss the stone, you had to lay on your back and tip your head backwards, and like, hang over the edge. In the old days, they would hang you by your feet over the edge to kiss it. We just got to lay down.”

Then, some teams headed to London where they visited tourist attractions such as London Bridge, Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. Their hotel was across from Wembley Stadium.

Dreher’s favorite part of the trip was the visit to Netherton Farm, an Angus operation in Scotland. “Their genetics were all American Angus, so those cattle were the closest thing we saw to what we see here every day. I had no idea we would see American Angus genetics in Scotland.”

Nemecek appreciated the opportunity to see the Parade of Champions, showcasing hundreds of breeds, at the Royal Highland Show.

“That was our first big experience over there and the first time seeing the animals presented,” he said. “It was really cool to see the best of the best. There were Angus and breeds we recognized, but also Highlands and Galloways and ones we never get to see.”

Both said they also appreciated the opportunity to meet other young agriculture enthusiasts from across the world. In particular, they bonded with other Americans on the tour. The trip included another team from Kansas along with teams from Oklahoma, Virginia and Minnesota. On the final night before they left for London, everyone gathered at a traditional pub in Ireland for dinner, with dim lighting and live music on an outdoor patio.

The networking opportunity was invaluable, both said.

“They’ll be judging collegiately, too, so we’ll see them all again over the next few years,” Dreher said. “It was cool to hang out and make those connections.”