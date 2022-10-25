2022 NFL not for old men

DENVER (AP) — Defenses have finally figured out how to keep all those high-powered offenses from lighting up NFL scoreboards, and they’re also showing that in 2022 this is no league for old men.

Tom Brady, whose unretirement at age 45 is looking like a big mistake, was held without a touchdown throw Sunday by a woeful Carolina Panthers team that throttled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3 after trading its best player and starting a third-string quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers, 38, was held without so much as a third-down conversion — or one on fourth down, for that matter — for the first time in his career in the Green Bay Packers’ 23-21 loss to Washington and Taylor Heinicke.