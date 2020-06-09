4 things we learned from Kevin Harvick’s victory at Atlanta

Kevin Harvick ran away with the final stage of the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 race Sunday evening to claim his second win of the 2020 season and his third career Cup win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“This place is pretty special just because of the fact that this is where I got my first win,” Harvick said. “For me, coming back here, it brings back a lot of memories.”

Harvick’s first win at the Atlanta track came in 2001, three races after he replaced the late Dale Earnhardt after the Cup driver was killed in a last-lap accident at the Daytona 500 that year. Just as he did in 2001, Harvick held three fingers out the window and drove a lap in the opposite direction to honor Earnhardt on Sunday.