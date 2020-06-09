Menu Search Log in

4 things we learned from Kevin Harvick’s victory at Atlanta

Kevin Harvick may have picked. up his 51st win on Sunday, but his trip to victory lane wasn't the only storyline leaving Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light For The Farmers Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Hampton, Ga. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images/TNS

Kevin Harvick ran away with the final stage of the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500 race Sunday evening to claim his second win of the 2020 season and his third career Cup win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“This place is pretty special just because of the fact that this is where I got my first win,” Harvick said. “For me, coming back here, it brings back a lot of memories.”

Harvick’s first win at the Atlanta track came in 2001, three races after he replaced the late Dale Earnhardt after the Cup driver was killed in a last-lap accident at the Daytona 500 that year. Just as he did in 2001, Harvick held three fingers out the window and drove a lap in the opposite direction to honor Earnhardt on Sunday.

