6-man football takes root

Six-man football has sparked a unique and exciting new brand of the sport with decreasing numbers of enrollment at a number of high schools across Kansas.

The new format is now officially a Kansas State High School Activities Association sanctioned classification after numerous schools in the state were having trouble fielding teams in the 8-man football classification. This season, 26 high schools across the state will compete for the first 6-man state championship.

This is a jump from last season when 15 high schools were involved with the 6-man football format.