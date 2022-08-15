 | Mon, Aug 15, 2022
6-man football takes root

Several small schools, including Southern Coffey County, will suit up for six-man football this fall. The new format should be a boon for schools plagued by low enrollment numbers.

August 15, 2022 - 2:14 PM

Scenes from a Garden Plains High School football game — the 6-man variety — offered plenty of thrills for small-school high school football fans in 2021. Several new schools, including Southern Coffey County, are playing 6-man football this season. Courtesy photo

Six-man football has sparked a unique and exciting new brand of the sport with decreasing numbers of enrollment at a number of high schools across Kansas. 

The new format is now officially a Kansas State High School Activities Association sanctioned classification after numerous schools in the state were having trouble fielding teams in the 8-man football classification. This season, 26 high schools across the state will compete for the first 6-man state championship. 

This is a jump from last season when 15 high schools were involved with the 6-man football format.  

