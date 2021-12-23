 | Fri, Dec 24, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Army stuns Mizzou with last-second field goal

After losing to Navy to end the regular season, Army got a big win in the Armed Forces Bowl when Cole Talley hit a field goal as time expired. Army finishes 9-4, while Missouri is 6-7.

By

Sports

December 23, 2021 - 8:33 AM

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl logo. Photo by TNS

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Cole Talley kicked a 41-yard field goal as time expired and Army rallied to beat Missouri 24-22 in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday night.

After the Tigers took a 22-21 lead on a touchdown with 1:11 to play, third-string quarterback Jabari Laws led Army (9-4) downfield to the Missouri 24-yard line, setting up Talley’s game-winner.

Talley, who went to high school about 60 miles east of Fort Worth in Rockwall, Texas, said he was thinking about the brotherhood of Army football players when he went out for the final kick.

Related
August 23, 2021
January 2, 2021
November 22, 2019
May 28, 2010
Most Popular