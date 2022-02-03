 | Sat, Feb 05, 2022
Spike Lee to direct ESPN Kaepernick film

February 3, 2022 - 9:43 AM

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2013, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. (Patrick Tehan/San Jose Mercury News/TNS) Photo by TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive.

ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage from Kaepernick’s archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” 

Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Although the NFL has encouraged teams to look at Kaepernick, he has yet to receive another pro contract.

