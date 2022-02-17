HMS girls round out basketball season

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt Middle School girls season ended with a bang on Monday night. The Cubs swept Caney Valley. The A team won 48-12. The B team won 16-11 and the C team won 22-6.

Skylar Hottenstein’s 20 points and four assists led the Cubs to victory in the A game, dominating the Bullpups. Josey Ellis had 10 points. Laney Hull had eight points. Anapaula Franco has six points and six boards. Grace Reno and Ricklyn Hillmon had two points apiece.

The A team rounds out the season with an 8-4 league record.