A few of our favorite images from the state track meet

WICHITA — Athletes from area schools competed at the Kansas State Track Meet last weekend in Wichita.
Here are a few of the other sights from the two-day event at Cessna Stadium.
Marmaton Valley High’s Cooper Scharff competes in the long jump at the state track meet in Wichita.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Crest High’s Mia Coleman clears a hurdle in the 100-meter hurdles prelims at the state track meet in Wichita.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Marmaton Valley High’s Maria Forero waits at the starting blocks for her leg of the girls 4×400-meter relay at the state track meet in Wichita.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Crest High’s Brenton Edgerton runs in the 100-meter dash at the state track meet in Wichita.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Marmaton Valley High’s Brayden Lawson throws the shot put during the state track meet in Wichita.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Crest High’s Kim Coleman, left, hands the baton to teammate Aubrey Allen during the girls 4×800-meter relay at the state track meet in Wichita.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Crest High’s Gentry McGhee runs in the 200-meter dash at the state track meet in Wichita.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register