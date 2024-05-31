 | Fri, May 31, 2024
A few of our favorite images from the state track meet

Athletes competed at the state track meet in Wichita last Friday and Saturday. Here are some of them.

Sports

May 31, 2024 - 3:09 PM

Crest HIgh's Kaelin Nilges bolts out of the gates to start her leg of the 4x100-meter relay at the state track meet in Wichita. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

WICHITA — Athletes from area schools competed at the Kansas State Track Meet last weekend in Wichita.

Here are a few of the other sights from the two-day event at Cessna Stadium.

Marmaton Valley High’s Cooper Scharff competes in the long jump at the state track meet in Wichita. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Crest High’s Mia Coleman clears a hurdle in the 100-meter hurdles prelims at the state track meet in Wichita. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Marmaton Valley High’s Maria Forero waits at the starting blocks for her leg of the girls 4×400-meter relay at the state track meet in Wichita. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Crest High’s Brenton Edgerton runs in the 100-meter dash at the state track meet in Wichita. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Marmaton Valley High’s Brayden Lawson throws the shot put during the state track meet in Wichita. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Crest High’s Kim Coleman, left, hands the baton to teammate Aubrey Allen during the girls 4×800-meter relay at the state track meet in Wichita. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Crest High’s Gentry McGhee runs in the 200-meter dash at the state track meet in Wichita. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
