A Force to be reckoned with

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — John Force raced to his record 157th NHRA victory Sunday at age 75, beating teammate Austin Prock in the Funny Car final at the NHRA New England Nationals.

Force had a 4.081-second run at 319.29 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro SS, while Prock ran a 4.096 at 316.38.

“We had a good race car and what keeps me alive is driving this hot rod and all these fans,” Force said. “We all work together as a team and that’s what is most important. I wouldn’t be here without this team of guys.”

Force won for the second time this season and the third time at New England Dragway. The 16-time Funny Car season champion also won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday, with the double-up victory Sunday pushing him to the season standings.

Doug Kalitta won in Top Fuel and Troy Coughlin Jr. in Pro Stock.

Kalitta edged Tony Schumacher with a 3.802 at 332.92 in his dragster. The defending season champion has now won at every current track on the NHRA circuit.

Coughlin topped Erica Enders with a 6.584 at 210.05.