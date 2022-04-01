A record-setting day at Humboldt Invite

HUMBOLDT — A cool day on the track didn’t slow Iola Middle School’s India Barney, who broke a 19-year-old school record Thursday at the Humboldt Invitational.

The IMS eighth grader, who also won the 100-meter dash and long jump while taking silver in the 200-meter dash, ran her 75-meter hurdles race in 12.85 seconds, more than a full second faster than Molly Stanley’s time of 14.24 seconds from 2003.

The day was highly successful for several IMS athletes. Iola’s eighth-grade and seventh-grade boys teams both won their team competitions in easy fashion, as did the IMS seventh-grade girls.