 | Fri, Apr 01, 2022
A record-setting day at Humboldt Invite

The day was highly successful for several IMS athletes. Iola’s eighth-grade and seventh-grade boys teams both won their team competitions in easy fashion, as did the IMS seventh-grade girls.

April 1, 2022 - 4:02 PM

Iola Middle School’s India Barney wins the 75-meter hurdles race at Humboldt Thursday, breaking the IMS eighth-grade girls record in the process. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

HUMBOLDT — A cool day on the track didn’t slow Iola Middle School’s India Barney, who broke a 19-year-old school record Thursday at the Humboldt Invitational.

The IMS eighth grader, who also won the 100-meter dash and long jump while taking silver in the 200-meter dash, ran her 75-meter hurdles race in 12.85 seconds, more than a full second faster than Molly Stanley’s time of 14.24 seconds from 2003.

