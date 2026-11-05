A strange thing happened on the way to the World Series
It may not be a conspiracy, but it would make sense if it were.
I find it ironic the moment MLB owners and the MLB Player’s Union begin serious discussions of the first salary cap in the history of the league that two teams near the bottom of the MLB rankings for highest payroll compete for a World Series title.
In 2025, the Los Angeles Dodgers ($345 million) and Toronto BlueJays ($253 million) squared off in the World Series in a pairing of the first- and fifth-ranked teams in the MLB. In 2024, it was No. 3 vs. No. 2 when the Dodgers faced the New York Yankees.
Keep going back in MLB history and a pattern emerges. The last small market team near the bottom of the rankings in MLB payroll to win the World Series was the 2015 Kansas City Royals.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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