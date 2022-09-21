 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Menu Search Log in

A tribute to a tennis legend and a gentleman

Tennis is losing more than one of its greatest players in history with the retirement of Roger Federer. It's also losing a gentleman who shines just as often off the court.

By

Sports

September 21, 2022 - 1:18 PM

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates match point in his Men's Singles Fourth Round match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy during Day Seven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2021 in London, England. Photo by (AELTC/Simon Bruty - Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

MIAMI — It seems fitting, in a way, that Roger Federer chose to retire from tennis this weekend in London, the home of Wimbledon and a city of royals.

Crowds lined the streets there in recent days to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II and now Federer, the undisputed King of Tennis Royalty, will abdicate his throne at long last, at age 41.

His final tournament will be the Laver Cup, a Europe vs. the World event in which his teammates will include his biggest rivals, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, both of whom gushed over Federer on social media last week when he announced his retirement plans.

Related
September 15, 2022
August 20, 2021
June 10, 2021
May 27, 2021
Most Popular