A tribute to a tennis legend and a gentleman

MIAMI — It seems fitting, in a way, that Roger Federer chose to retire from tennis this weekend in London, the home of Wimbledon and a city of royals.

Crowds lined the streets there in recent days to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II and now Federer, the undisputed King of Tennis Royalty, will abdicate his throne at long last, at age 41.

His final tournament will be the Laver Cup, a Europe vs. the World event in which his teammates will include his biggest rivals, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, both of whom gushed over Federer on social media last week when he announced his retirement plans.