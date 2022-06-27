A vintage thriller

The LaHarpe William Allen Whitestockings gave the hometown fans a thrill Saturday, by scoring five runs over the final three innings, including the tying and winning runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, to defeat the Emporia Howe House Griffins, 7-6, as part of LaHarpe Day.

The Whitestockings, in actuality, were members of the Iola AA American Legion baseball team, who agreed to take part in the light-hearted exhibition.