A vintage thriller

LaHarpe Day festival-goers were treated to a thrilling exhibition of 1860s-era baseball Saturday afternoon, as the Emporia Howe House Griffins (in tan) took on the LaHarpe William Allen Whitestockings, otherwise known as the Iola AA American Legion Indian squad. The Whitestockings put forth a thrilling rally, coming back from a 5-2 deficit and scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth — with two outs, no less — to win, 7-6. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
The Whitestockings, in actuality, were members of the Iola AA American Legion baseball team, who agreed to take part in the light-hearted exhibition.