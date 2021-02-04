ACC baseball season set to start, but home games will have to wait a while

Allen Community College’s baseball could easily adopt a new team nickname this season: The Road Warriors.
The Red Devils, whose 2021 season was set to start today with a series at Ottawa University, will likely not play a home game in the friendly confines of Dr. Valis McLean Field on the ACC campus until March at the earliest.
That’s because crews are still installing artificial turf to the infield, noted head coach Clint Stoy.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.