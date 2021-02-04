Menu Search Log in

ACC baseball season set to start, but home games will have to wait a while

A new turf infield is being installed at Allen Community College's baseball field, but will not be ready for the start of the 2021 season. The Red Devils will play their "home" games in Humboldt for the time being.

By

Sports

February 4, 2021 - 9:57 AM

Allen Community College’s Dr. Valis McLean Field is getting a new artificial turf infield. The playing surface will not be ready in time for the first few weeks of the 2021 baseball season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen Community College’s baseball could easily adopt a new team nickname this season: The Road Warriors. 

The Red Devils, whose 2021 season was set to start today with a series at Ottawa University, will likely not play a home game in the friendly confines of Dr. Valis McLean Field on the ACC campus until March at the earliest.

That’s because crews are still installing artificial turf to the infield, noted head coach Clint Stoy.

Related
March 19, 2020
February 4, 2020
February 10, 2015
August 4, 2014
Trending