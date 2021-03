COFFEYVILLE — Allen Community College could not continue its best stretch of the basketball season Saturday.

The Red Devils saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with an 81-61 loss at sixth-ranked Coffeyville Community College.

The Red Ravens jumped out to a 43-27 halftime lead and never looked back, while limiting Allen to 30% shooting on the night and a cool 6 of 23 from 3-point range. Conversely, the Ravens shot a blistering 60% from the field.