ACC blows past Southeast

CHANUTE — Allen Community College’s women kept their perfect soccer record intact Sunday, controlling the action for the most part in a 5-1 victory over Southeast Community College to open the Region VI playoffs.

The win puts ACC one game away from a Region VI championship and a berth in the upcoming NJCAA-Division II Tournament

But unlike a pair of 5-0 victories previously over Southeast this season, the Red Devils had to sweat a little longer than this time before taking control.