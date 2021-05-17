 | Mon, May 17, 2021
ACC blows past Southeast

After gusty winds hampered things through the first half against Southeast Sunday, Allen Community College's soccer women caught fire after intermission. The Red Devils scored three goals in a 10-minute span to roll to a 5-1 win over Hesston.

May 17, 2021 - 9:48 AM

Allen Community College's Dot Usher (12) celebrates with teammate Maci Beachler following a goal in the Red Devils' 5-1 win over Southeast Sunday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHANUTE — Allen Community College’s women kept their perfect soccer record intact Sunday, controlling the action for the most part in a 5-1 victory over Southeast Community College to open the Region VI playoffs.

The win puts ACC one game away from a Region VI championship and a berth in the upcoming NJCAA-Division II Tournament

But unlike a pair of 5-0 victories previously over Southeast this season, the Red Devils had to sweat a little longer than this time before taking control.

