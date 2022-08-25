ACC footballer hails from across the globe

Allen Community College men’s soccer player Yuki Ikezaki enjoys the American culture most about living away from his home country of Japan.

This is Ikezaki’s second season playing as a part of the men’s soccer team at Allen and he represents one of the over 45 countries on the men’s soccer team year in and year out.

Ikezaki once tried playing baseball when he was a young buck but didn’t like the sport and was not as good at it as he was at soccer. While soccer takes a backseat to baseball in Japan and many Asian countries, Ikezaki says there’s a few reasons why he prefers playing soccer over baseball.