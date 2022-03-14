ACC sweeps past Highland

With piles of snow heaped along the baselines as a reminder that cold weather is not too far off, Allen Community College’s baseball bunch were plenty hot offensively Tuesday.

Playing their first games in two weeks — part schedule and part weather related — the Red Devils compiled 29 runs and 27 hits in a sweep over visiting Highland, winning 13-8 and 16-3.

Sunday’s doubleheader was pushed back from Saturday because of the cold nasty weather that blew through the area last week. The teams were to meet again Monday afternoon at Allen for two more games.