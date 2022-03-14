 | Mon, Mar 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

ACC sweeps past Highland

Allen Community College received some effective pitching, solid defense and lots of hits in sweeping past Highland Sunday. The Red Devils won 13-8 and 16-3.

By

Sports

March 14, 2022 - 3:01 PM

Allen Community College's Sawyer Rolland delivers a pitch Sunday against Highland. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

With piles of snow heaped along the baselines as a reminder that cold weather is not too far off, Allen Community College’s baseball bunch were plenty hot offensively Tuesday.

Playing their first games in two weeks — part schedule and part weather related — the Red Devils compiled 29 runs and 27 hits in a sweep over visiting Highland, winning 13-8 and 16-3.

Sunday’s doubleheader was pushed back from Saturday because of the cold nasty weather that blew through the area last week. The teams were to meet again Monday afternoon at Allen for two more games.

Related
March 17, 2017
March 25, 2015
April 30, 2011
April 10, 2010
Most Popular