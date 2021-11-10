 | Wed, Nov 10, 2021
ACC women’s soccer season ends without tourney bid

As players gathered to await the reveal of the NJCAA Division II tournament bracket, hopefulness turned to heartbreak for Allen's women's soccer team.

November 10, 2021 - 9:59 AM

Allen Community College's Yasmin Evans goes up high for a kick Tuesday against Highland. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen’s women’s soccer season is over. That’s the short of it. They missed out on an at-large bid to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

After losing in the North Plains District title game last weekend to Northeast Community College, the Lady Red Devils knew they would need an at-large bid to continue the season. 

Allen players and coaches gathered at noon Tuesday in the student union at Allen in anticipation of the bracket release. Some nervously stared at their phones, some played games, and some just waited in silence.

