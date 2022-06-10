 | Sat, Jun 11, 2022
Action cut short

Youngsters in Iola and Humboldt hit the baseball and softball fields Thursday with the hopes of getting their games completed. Mother Nature had other plans.

June 10, 2022 - 10:06 AM

Cayleigh Rutherford bats for KwiKom in a Junior Ponytail League softball game Thursday at Iola's Riverside Park. The game was called off early due to the weather. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Baseball and softball games in Iola and Humboldt started on time, but were truncated by scattered storms that swept through the area Thursday evening.

Mother Nature has wreaked havoc on sports schedules this month, with several games washed away through the first two weeks of the Iola Recreation Department baseball and softball season.

Lightning at Iola’s Riverside Park prompted a 30-minute delay early in the evening before an approaching storm led to city officials calling off action for good not long thereafter.

