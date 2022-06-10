Action cut short

Baseball and softball games in Iola and Humboldt started on time, but were truncated by scattered storms that swept through the area Thursday evening.

Mother Nature has wreaked havoc on sports schedules this month, with several games washed away through the first two weeks of the Iola Recreation Department baseball and softball season.

Lightning at Iola’s Riverside Park prompted a 30-minute delay early in the evening before an approaching storm led to city officials calling off action for good not long thereafter.