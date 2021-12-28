 | Tue, Dec 28, 2021
Additional college sporting events called off

More and more college sporting events are being called off and changed due to COVID-19. The Arizona, Hawaii, Military, and Fenway bowls have been canceled, while the Sun bowl was changed after Boise State had to drop out.

December 28, 2021 - 9:48 AM

Washington State football players check out gifts they can choose from at the Sun Bowl Gift Suite Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the Larry K. Durham Center as they arrive at El Paso for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Photo by TNS

The Arizona Bowl was canceled on Monday night after Boise State pulled out and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Broncos were scheduled to play Central Michigan at Arizona Stadium on Friday but instead joined numerous college basketball programs that have been hit with coronavirus issues coming out of the Christmas break.

“We feel for the young men in our program who were very much looking forward to closing out their season, and for some, their football careers,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said Monday in a statement. “I would personally like to thank Kym Adair and her team at the Arizona Bowl for putting together a first-class student-athlete and fan experience that we are extremely disappointed to miss.”

