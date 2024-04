A cold front that blasted its way into Allen County Thursday also made for some treacherous conditions on the tennis court for the Iola Invitational.

Iola hosted Independence and Neodesha for matches postponed already once from mid-March because of the weather.

And while the players didn’t have to contend with any rain Thursday, temps in the low 50s and wind gusts up to 30 mph out of the north made every serve and volley an adventure.