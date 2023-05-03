Alcaraz advances in Madrid Open

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a tough test from Karen Khachanov on his way to the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Wednesday, rallying late in the second set for a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 win.

Alcaraz was down 4-1 and 5-2 in the final set before winning the final five games to secure his fourth straight-set victory in Madrid. The top-seeded Spaniard improved to 27-2 this year. He will be playing in his third Masters 1000 semifinals of the season.

“I knew I had to keep fighting no matter what,” Alcaraz said. “I had to stay strong because I knew that I would have my opportunities, and gladly I took advantage of the first one that I had to close out the match.”