Alcaraz advances in Madrid Open

 Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has overcome a tough test from Karen Khachanov on his way to the semifinals of the Madrid Open. 

May 3, 2023 - 3:08 PM

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot from Casper Ruud of Norway during the men's singles finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)

MADRID (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame a tough test from Karen Khachanov on his way to the semifinals of the Madrid Open on Wednesday, rallying late in the second set for a hard-fought 6-4, 7-5 win.

Alcaraz was down 4-1 and 5-2 in the final set before winning the final five games to secure his fourth straight-set victory in Madrid. The top-seeded Spaniard improved to 27-2 this year. He will be playing in his third Masters 1000 semifinals of the season.

“I knew I had to keep fighting no matter what,” Alcaraz said. “I had to stay strong because I knew that I would have my opportunities, and gladly I took advantage of the first one that I had to close out the match.”

