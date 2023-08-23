 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
Alcaraz, Djokovic symbolize transition

It seems everyone in the world of tennis was riveted by Novak Djokovic’s victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the last tournament for both ahead of the U.S. Open. The match was a titanic, 3½-hour-plus showdown and and set the stage for what will be an expected meeting to determine the champion at Flushing Meadows.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic shake hands at the end of their ATP Tour Madrid Open tennis tournament semifinal at the Caja Magica in Madrid on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Based on the reactions on social media, it seems everyone in the world of tennis was riveted by Novak Djokovic’s victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the last tournament for both ahead of the U.S. Open.

It was a titanic, 3½-hour-plus showdown between the two titans of the men’s game at the moment — the third time they’ve played each other in Djokovic’s past three events, each on a different surface — and set the stage for what will be an expected meeting to determine the champion at Flushing Meadows, where play begins Monday and finishes on Sept. 10.

Last weekend’s contest at the hard-court Cincinnati Masters, in which Djokovic, who is 36, saved a championship point in the second set and Alcaraz, who is 20, saved four in the third before succumbing 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4), also served to symbolize the state of change the sport currently finds itself in, a year removed from Serena Williams’ farewell match in New York and Roger Federer’s retirement announcement soon thereafter.

