 | Tue, Jun 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Alcaraz replaces Djokovic at No. 1 ahead of Wimbledown

Carlos Alcaraz has replaced Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the ATP rankings. That change means the 20-year-old Spaniard is expected to have the top seeding at Wimbledon. Play begins at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament on July 3.

By

Sports

June 27, 2023 - 2:32 PM

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain returns a shot from Casper Ruud of Norway during the men's singles finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)

Carlos Alcaraz replaced Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, meaning the 20-year-old Spaniard is expected to have the top seeding at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz, the reigning U.S. Open champion, is coming off the first grass-court title of his career, which he won Sunday by beating Alex De Minaur in the final at Queen’s Club in London, and that helped him rise one spot from No. 2.

Djokovic, who picked up his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open this month, chose not to play any tuneup tournaments on grass ahead of Wimbledon and slid down one place.

Related
July 12, 2021
July 1, 2021
June 25, 2021
November 19, 2018
Most Popular