All-area defensive team

With the football season over, it’s time to determine who were the best defenders this year in the area. Our all-area offensive team came out last week.

On the defensive line, two Humboldt High School players will be the anchors. Maddox Johnson made 47 tackles and had nine tackles for loss and was effective in setting the edge. On the other side of the defensive end, River Kaufman put fear in the eyes of offensive linemen and made 37 tackles, with 13 tackles for loss along with three sacks. Kaufman’s 13 tackles for loss were the third-best in the area and his three sacks were second-best.

At the interior defensive line, Yates Center High School’s Adam Spencer was the plug in the middle. Spencer made 21 tackles and had seven tackles for loss. Spencer’s tackles for loss were the eighth-most in the area.