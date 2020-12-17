Menu Search Log in

All eyes on Ohio State

The game to watch is No. 15 Northwestern vs. No. 3 Ohio State, at Indianapolis.

By

Sports

December 17, 2020 - 9:36 AM

Ohio State players celebrate in the end zone against Wisconsin on Oct. 26. Photo by DAVID PETKIEWICZ/CLEVELAND.COM

Things to watch in the Big Ten Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 15 Northwestern vs. No. 3 Ohio State, at Indianapolis

Related
November 20, 2020
December 10, 2019
December 2, 2019
November 13, 2019
Trending