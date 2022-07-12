All eyes on Tua in 2022

MIAMI — Not only are Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle expected to be two of Tua Tagovailoa’s top playmakers, but the Miami Dolphins receivers are also serving as the quarterback’s biggest advocates.

During the latest episode of Hill’s It Needed to be Said podcast that featured Waddle, the Dolphins receivers talked about the improves they’ve seen from Tagovailoa, who was the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

When asked to compare Tagovailoa from the 2021 season, where he produced a 90.1 passer rating after completing 67.8 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,653 yards with 16 touchdowns in the 13 games he played, to the quarterback Miami saw during the offseason work in coach Mike McDaniel’s new offense, Waddle downplayed what Hill believes is a substantial difference.