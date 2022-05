FORT SCOTT — Rasputin would have been proud.

Allen Community College rallied late, twice, in winning a pair of critical road games Sunday at Fort Scott Community College.

Allen broke a 2-2 tie with a three-run fifth inning, without a single hit during the game-winning rally. Reliever Patrick Babcock took it from there, tossing the last three innings of shutout baseball in a 5-3 win.