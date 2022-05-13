Allen baseball season ends in Region VI playoffs

COLBY — Clint Stoy had a hunch it would be tough to come back in their Region VI playoff series against Colby.

One day after dropping a 14-13 slugfest that ended with a Colby walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 12th — “one of the top-five games I’ve ever been a part of as a player or coach,” he said — a drained Allen Community College squad returned to the diamond Thursday for a win-or-go-home scenario.

The Red Devils fell behind early, then absorbed a seven-run body blow in the fourth inning to trail 9-0.