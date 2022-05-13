 | Fri, May 13, 2022
Allen baseball season ends in Region VI playoffs

A pair of tough losses ended Allen Community College's baseball season in the Region VI playoffs. The Red Devils were eliminated with Colby's 17-7 victory.

Sports

May 13, 2022 - 2:51 PM

Allen Community College sophomores Josh Prinner, left, and Levi Bennett bid adieu to the Red Devil program after ACC was eliminated Thursday from the Region VI playoffs. Photo by Richard Luken

COLBY — Clint Stoy had a hunch it would be tough to come back in their Region VI playoff series against Colby.

One day after dropping a 14-13 slugfest that ended with a Colby walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 12th — “one of the top-five games I’ve ever been a part of as a player or coach,” he said — a drained Allen Community College squad returned to the diamond Thursday for a win-or-go-home scenario.

The Red Devils fell behind early, then absorbed a seven-run body blow in the fourth inning to trail 9-0.

