Allen beats Crowder in last minutes

A goal off the foot of Pascal Brose with less than 10 minutes left in regulation sealed a 2-1 victory for Allen over Crowder Community College Thursday afternoon. Allen is 5-1 on the season.

The score was tied at 1-1 before Brose found an opening from the right side of the goal for the eventual game-winner.

“It was a great team effort, we didn’t give up until the end. We could have done a lot of things better to not concede a goal, but in the end I’m happy and the team is happy,” said Brose. “Communication is key, we still need to work on that but it’s getting better from the back.”