Allen beats Crowder in last minutes

A goal off the foot of Pascal Brose with less than 10 minutes left in regulation sealed a 2-1 victory for Allen over Crowder Community College Thursday afternoon. Allen is 5-1 on the season.
The score was tied at 1-1 before Brose found an opening from the right side of the goal for the eventual game-winner.
“It was a great team effort, we didn’t give up until the end. We could have done a lot of things better to not concede a goal, but in the end I’m happy and the team is happy,” said Brose. “Communication is key, we still need to work on that but it’s getting better from the back.”
Already a subscriber?