 | Fri, Sep 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Allen beats Crowder in last minutes

A goal off the foot of Pascal Brose with just under 10 minutes left in the game gave the Red Devils a 2-1 victory over Crowder at home Thursday.

By

Sports

September 15, 2023 - 4:31 PM

Allen's Ayoup Bader. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

A goal off the foot of Pascal Brose with less than 10 minutes left in regulation sealed a 2-1 victory for Allen over Crowder Community College Thursday afternoon. Allen is 5-1 on the season.

The score was tied at 1-1 before Brose found an opening from the right side of the goal for the eventual game-winner. 

“It was a great team effort, we didn’t give up until the end. We could have done a lot of things better to not concede a goal, but in the end I’m happy and the team is happy,” said Brose. “Communication is key, we still need to work on that but it’s getting better from the back.”

Related
August 21, 2023
December 2, 2022
September 16, 2021
October 17, 2017
Most Popular