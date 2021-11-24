Allen CC women fall

On a cold night at ACC, the action inside was hot as the Lady Red Devils returned home for the first time in two weeks on Tuesday for a rematch with Seminole State out of Seminole, Okla. Allen lost in a valiant effort 65-57.

Both teams felt each other out like boxers for the first few minutes. Allen got to the free-throw line early, but could not capitalize. Allen showed a lot of heart rebounding the ball as the Lady Red Devils attacked the boards throughout the first half. Every time Seminole State began to pull away, excellent three-point shooting by ACC brought the game back. Seminole State clung to a 30-24 lead at the half.

Allen opened the second half sloppy, allowing Seminole State to pull away quickly while Allen waited for its shooters to warm up. Allen trailed by as much as 15 points in the third quarter but a spark seemed to be lit for Allen after the ejection of one of Seminole State’s top scorers after a technical foul.