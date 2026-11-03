Allen County Special Olympians medal

Allen County Special Olympians brought home some hardware while competing at a cornhole tournament in Erie.
Casey Riebel, right, throws during the competition in Erie. Courtesy photo
by Jimmy Potts
Published: November 3, 2026
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Allen County Special Olympians brought home some hardware while competing at a cornhole tournament in Erie.

ERIE — Allen County Special Olympics traveled to Erie High School Oct. 28 for a Halloween-themed cornhole competition.

The teams of Coury Sager and Lyle Kern and Ian and Emily Webber each took first place.

Hana Helmers and Lawrence Riebel and Casey Riebel and Kenny Riebel took second.

Jimmy Potts

Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.

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