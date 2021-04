HUMBOLDT — Things went from bad to worse for Allen Community College’s baseball team Saturday.

Playing once again at the Humboldt Sports Complex, the Red Devils dropped both games of a doubleheader, losing the first in a frustrating 4-3 setback.

Visiting Fort Scott Community College then exploded out of the gate in Game 2, scoring 12 runs in the first four innings of a 12-1 romp.