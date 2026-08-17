Allen excites despite loss to Ravens

The DII Allen Community College Red Devil women’s soccer team showed a marked improvement despite falling 2-1 to DI Coffeyville in Saturday’s preseason contest.

After falling 4-0 to Hutchinson just a few days earlier, the Red Devils more than held their own despite being limited in substitutions while fighting through fast-rising temperatures.

“I feel good, and I definitely think we could have won the game,” Allen co-head coach Marcos Shumizu said.

“We had four players out and three playing through injuries, so we had a lot of challenges. I’m…