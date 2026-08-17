 | Tue, Aug 18, 2026
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Allen excites despite loss to Ravens

Slow and steady seems the pace of the Allen Community College Red Devils as they showed a strong improvement after their preseason debut against Hutchinson.

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Sports

August 17, 2026 - 3:02 PM

Carly Hanks, above, Allen freshman wing, sends a penalty shot in the second period of Saturday’s scrimmage against Coffeyville. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

The DII Allen Community College Red Devil women’s soccer team showed a marked improvement despite falling 2-1 to DI Coffeyville in Saturday’s preseason contest.

After falling 4-0 to Hutchinson just a few days earlier, the Red Devils more than held their own despite being limited in substitutions while fighting through fast-rising temperatures.

“I feel good, and I definitely think we could have won the game,” Allen co-head coach Marcos Shumizu said. 

“We had four players out and three playing through injuries, so we had a lot of challenges. I’m…

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