 | Thu, Aug 24, 2023
Allen falls late to Neosho County

Allen Community College's volleyball team rallied out of a 2-0 hole to force a fifth-set tiebreaker Wednesday. But visiting Neosho County stormed back by scoring the final six points in the decisive set to win, 3-2.

By

Sports

August 24, 2023 - 2:51 PM

The Allen Red Devil volleyball team celebrates after scoring against Neosho Wednesday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt / Iola Register

Wednesday’s effort illustrated the message Allen’s new head coach Maria Aikins intends to deliver all season long.

“I was proud of them for fighting back,” said Aikins. “They could have really just given up, but they didn’t. We weren’t going to accept that. It takes consistency to play our roles well and we have to get back to work and not allow ourselves to make excuses.”

