Allen falls late to Neosho County

The Allen volleyball team got down early, fought back late and ultimately fell to Neosho in their home opener Wednesday night, 3-2.

Wednesday’s effort illustrated the message Allen’s new head coach Maria Aikins intends to deliver all season long.

“I was proud of them for fighting back,” said Aikins. “They could have really just given up, but they didn’t. We weren’t going to accept that. It takes consistency to play our roles well and we have to get back to work and not allow ourselves to make excuses.”