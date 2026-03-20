Allen hopes to take series at home Saturday

CHANUTE — The Allen Red Devils hope to get on the right end of the season series against the Neosho Community College Panthers after splitting Thursday’s doubleheader.

After Allen took the first contest 8-1, Neosho got the last laugh with a home run securing a 16-6 mercy rule, but the Red Devils remain confident they can take the season series Saturday.

“You can always be grateful when you split on the road, but there are always things you can clean up,” Allen coach Trey Harris said. “I’m always looking at waysto get better, grow and move forward as you go through the season.”

Thanks to a seven-inning, complete-game performance by freshman pitcher Doc Needham, the Red Devils set the tone for Thursday’s doubleheader.

Needham tallied seven strikeouts while allowing eight hits and an earned run.

The Red Devils also benefited from steady scoring until a four-run outburst by the Panthers in the seventh inning.

“What a great pick-up and a great freshman to have in this group,” Harris said. “He’s slowly turned himself into our ace. He’s reliable.”

Freshman third baseman Nathan Villarreal also had a strong performance in the opener. Hitting in 2 of 4 at-bats, Villarreal posted a team-leading three RBIs, including a home run.

Sophomore third baseman Nicky Moretto also homered while successful in 1 of 2 at-bats for two RBIs.

“We kept them at zero, then we got a homer from Nicky and a homer from Nathan. It was good, timely hitting,” Coach Harris said. Nathan Villarreal, Allen freshman second baseman, digs up a ground ball for an out. Villarreal’s biggest contribution was with his bat after driving in five RBIs. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

For Neosho, Humboldt freshman Blake Ellis led in hits in the opener while successful in 2 of 4 at-bats.

In the finale, Neosho’s bats came alive as the Panthers and Red Devils traded blow-for-blow until Allen eventually succumbed in the later innings.

Ellis stayed hot in the finale with two hits along with five other Panthers.

“They didn’t let off the gas, like any good team shouldn’t,” Harris said. “We have to be prepared. We matched them toe-to-toe, we just let one inning get away from us. That’s all it takes sometimes.”

Allen jumped out to an early lead with a pair of runs in the opening frame. Neosho responded with a pair of runs in their first at-bat, then took the lead with a four-run third inning.

In the fifth inning, the Panthers busted the contest wide open, but Coach Harris believes the lapse of judgment in the later innings will not carry over to Saturday’s doubleheader.