The Allen Community College women shot their way to victory over Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, 89-32.

The Lady Red Devils (10-3) also used good defense and forced 16 Metropolitan turnovers while snatching eight steals. The black and red had six finish in double figures and snatched 62 total rebounds as opposed to Metro’s 23 boards.

To illustrate ACC’s effectiveness, the Red Devils limited Metropolitan to 19 shots.