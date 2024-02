HIGHLAND — Allen Community College’s offense went cold at the worst possible time Wednesday.

Allen’s latest in a series of heartbreaking losses, a 74-71 overtime defeat at Highland, came after an eight-point lead dissipated over the last 5½ minutes of regulation.

The Scotties sent the game to overtime with a 10-2 run, tying the score at 61-61 with a pair of free throws in the waning seconds of regulation.