Allen opens with win

Allen Community College’s volleyball team started 2021 on a high note.

January 28, 2021 - 10:01 AM

With the volleyball season pushed back from August and shortened considerably because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Devils had little trouble dispatching visiting Labette Community College Monday, winning 3 sets to 1.

Allen won the first set, 25-18, before Labette evened the match with a 26-24 victory.

