Allen opens with win

Allen Community College’s volleyball team started 2021 on a high note.
With the volleyball season pushed back from August and shortened considerably because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Devils had little trouble dispatching visiting Labette Community College Monday, winning 3 sets to 1.
Allen won the first set, 25-18, before Labette evened the match with a 26-24 victory.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.