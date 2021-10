HIGHLAND — Claudia Zahui scored twice in the first half as the Allen Community College women picked up another key conference win Wednesday.

Zahui’s goals lifted the Red Devils to a 2-1 win over Highland, improving ACC to 8-3-1 overall and 3-0-1 in Jayhawk Conference play.

Zahui, a freshman striker out of London, staked Allen to a 1-0 lead in the game’s 18th minute after taking a feed from teammate Mirla Chavarria.