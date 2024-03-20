Allen picks up softball split

MIAMI, Okla. — Jena Hendrix’s big day lifted Allen Community College’s softball team to victory Tuesday.

Hendrix went 2-for-3, including a three-run home run as the Red Devils rolled to a 9-5 victory over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, in the first game of a doubleheader.

Alas, Allen could not sustain the momentum, falling 10-2 in the nightcap.

The split puts Allen at 8-10 on the season with a home doubleheader against Johnson County on the calendar Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.