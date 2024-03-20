 | Wed, Mar 20, 2024
Allen picks up softball split

Allen Community College rolled to a 9-5 victory over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Tuesday, but could not maintain that momentum in a 10-2 loss in the second game. Allen hosts Johnson County with a doubleheader Thursday.

March 20, 2024 - 2:21 PM

Allen Community College's Jena Hendrix bats in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MIAMI, Okla. — Jena Hendrix’s big day lifted Allen Community College’s softball team to victory Tuesday.

Hendrix went 2-for-3, including a three-run home run as the Red Devils rolled to a 9-5 victory over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, in the first game of a doubleheader.

Alas, Allen could not sustain the momentum, falling 10-2 in the nightcap. 

The split puts Allen at 8-10 on the season with a home doubleheader against Johnson County on the calendar Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

