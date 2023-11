All things considered, head coach Patrick Nee is pleased with the direction of the Allen Red Devils basketball team.

“We’ve been a work in progress, a little bit up and a little bit down,” he said. “When we’re moving the ball, playing defense, when we’re playing where we’re supposed to be, we’re a pretty darned good team. Right now, we’re just too inconsistent.”

Allen’s 71-45 victory over OnPoint Academy of suburban Oklahoma City on Wednesday moved ACC to 3-1 overall.