 | Fri, Mar 15, 2024
Allen rally falls short at home

Allen softball trailed by six runs in the fifth inning to nationally ranked Des Moines Thursday, but a ferocious rally put the tying run on third base in the bottom of the seventh. Alas, the rally ended there as Allen fell, 10-9.

By

Sports

March 15, 2024 - 2:36 PM

Allen Community College’s softball team narrowly missed out on what would have been one of its most impressive comebacks in recent memory Thursday.

The Red Devils trailed nationally ranked Des Moines Area Community College by six runs heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

Allen chipped away at the lead with a double here, a stolen base there, and by the time the dust settled, the score was 10-9, with the tying run on third base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

