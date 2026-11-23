Allen slide hits three games
The Allen Red Devils hope to get back above .500 when they host Metropolitan Community College Tuesday.
ENID, Okla. — The Allen Red Devils are on their first significant slide of the season after falling in their third consecutive contest while of the road Saturday at the Enid Classic.
After opening the week with an 87-67 loss to Northeast Oklahoma A&M College, the Red Devils’ luck against foes south of the state line did not improve.
ACC lost to Northern Oklahoma College Tonkawa 79-62 Friday and Northern Oklahoma College Enid 74-66 Saturday.
Jimmy Potts
Jimmy Potts began his journalism career over 15 years ago at the Bossier Press-Tribune in Bossier City, La., where he learned from legendary sports editor Jerry Byrd – affectionately known as the “Man of all Seasons.” Since then, he’s covered sports in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri and Kansas, before joining the Iola Register in February 2025. Jimmy grew up in Johnson County but is adapting to life in Iola. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, of course, and spending time with friends and family.
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