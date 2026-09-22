 | Wed, Sep 23, 2026
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Allen splits at Lewis and Clark

The Allen Red Devils got back in the win column over the weekend at the Lewis and Clark Community College Triangular.

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September 22, 2026 - 4:42 PM

Taylor Damme, Allen sophomore outside hitter, spikes the ball during last week’s game against Highland Community College on Neil Crane Court inside Allen Community College. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

GODFREY, ILL. — The Allen Red Devils built a bit of momentum ahead of Wednesday’s Jayhawk Conference showdown against fourth-ranked Johnson County Community College with a win at the Lewis and Clark Community College Triangular.

The Red Devils opened with a 3-1 victory over Southeast Illinois College, asserting themselves with 25-19, 25-11 victories before falling in the third set 25-14. In the fourth, they prevented a potential fifth set by cutting Southeast’s rally short at 25-23.

Allen ended the day on a down note with a 25-14, 25-17 and 25-18 sweep by Lewis and…

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