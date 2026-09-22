Allen splits at Lewis and Clark

GODFREY, ILL. — The Allen Red Devils built a bit of momentum ahead of Wednesday’s Jayhawk Conference showdown against fourth-ranked Johnson County Community College with a win at the Lewis and Clark Community College Triangular.

The Red Devils opened with a 3-1 victory over Southeast Illinois College, asserting themselves with 25-19, 25-11 victories before falling in the third set 25-14. In the fourth, they prevented a potential fifth set by cutting Southeast’s rally short at 25-23.

Allen ended the day on a down note with a 25-14, 25-17 and 25-18 sweep by Lewis and…