 | Mon, Sep 22, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Allen splits matches at KCK tourney

Allen Community College's Red Devils went 2-2 at a Kansas City Kansas tournament over the weekend.

By

Sports

September 22, 2025 - 3:29 PM

Shown here is the Allen Community College logo. Courtesy photo

The Allen Community College Red Devils picked up a pair of wins while competing in the Kansas City Kansas Community College volleyball tournament over the weekend.

After opening the tournament with losses to Morton College and Iola Central Community College 3-2 and 3-0 respectively, the Red Devils found their footing for a pair of wins over Southwestern Community College and the Park University junior varsity.

Following this weekend’s action, the Red Devils’ record sits at 13-4. They host the nationally ranked Johnson County Community College Cavaliers Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Red Devils and Cavaliers are tied for second in conference standings with 2-1 records.

Related
October 5, 2015
September 16, 2014
October 15, 2013
September 14, 2010
Most Popular