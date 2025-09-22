Allen splits matches at KCK tourney

The Allen Community College Red Devils picked up a pair of wins while competing in the Kansas City Kansas Community College volleyball tournament over the weekend.

After opening the tournament with losses to Morton College and Iola Central Community College 3-2 and 3-0 respectively, the Red Devils found their footing for a pair of wins over Southwestern Community College and the Park University junior varsity.

Following this weekend’s action, the Red Devils’ record sits at 13-4. They host the nationally ranked Johnson County Community College Cavaliers Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Red Devils and Cavaliers are tied for second in conference standings with 2-1 records.