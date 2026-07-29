Allen stays on campus for friendlies

The fall sports season officially opens in a few weeks, but the Allen Community College soccer teams will remain at home instead of playing on the newly turfed field at Riverside Park, said ACC Athletic Director Doug Desmarteau.

The men’s soccer alumni game is Aug. 8 and the women’s soccer team’s exhibition home opener against Hutchinson Community College is Aug. 12.

The Riverside Park field remains on track to debut on Sept. 11 when the Iola High School Mustangs face the Burlington Wildcats. Last week, they began laying the turf and this week started painting the numbers, hash marks and endzone lettering.

Relocating Allen soccer games to the park’s stadium, at least on a temporary basis, has been part of the discussion since early in the turf planning process.

Last year, Desmarteau said the motivation behind the relocation was to allow the Bermuda grass at the ACC soccer fields to be reseed and rehabilitated.

“The last two years, we’ve had such hard winters that the Bermuda was made susceptible to winter kill,” said Desmarteau in July of last year.

Leila Burford, freshman striker scores Allen’s first goal of the evening during last year’s scrimmage with Coffeyville. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

“If it gets really cold, and there is not a lot of moisture in the grass, it will kill it. If we tried to flip it over to a different type of grass, more of a cold season grass, then you’re trying to plant grass when you’re trying to play and there is not really another option for playing a home game during the regular season.”

The ACC Alumni Game is the first of four friendlies for the Allen men before their season officially begins Aug. 28 on the road at Northwest Mississippi Community College.

The Red Devils face Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., Aug. 12, then host Coffeyville Community College Aug. 15 before wrapping up the exhibition season on the road against William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., Aug. 17 and Bethany College in Lindsborg Aug. 19.

The Red Devils come into the season under second-year coach Gefte Blanc. They finished last season 6-8-2.

The alumni game will be a bit of a unveiling of sorts with only nine players from last season’s roster expected to return.

The ACC Red Devil women’s soccer ream will play only two exhibition games this season, hosting Hutchinson Aug. 12, then Coffeyville Aug. 15.

They open the season at home against Dallas College of Eastfield Aug. 22 and wrap up the month on the road at Jefferson College Aug. 30.

The Red Devils finished the 2025 season 8-8-1, including winning three of their four final games before falling to conference champion Johnson County Community College in the opening round of the postseason.

Marcos Shimizu is serving as their interim coach.

