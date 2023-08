The Allen Red Devil volleyball team swept Fort Scott Community College in three straight sets on the road Wednesday.

Allen eked out the first and third sets by scores of 25-22, while cruising to a 25-18 victory in the second.

“It was definitely a confidence boost and a good atmosphere to play in,” said Allen head coach Maria Aitkins. “The girls came in pretty ready to play. Once everybody settled into their roles, everything else started to take care of itself.”