Allen teams wait to learn playoff foes

Both the Allen Community College men’s and women’s teams will have to wait to learn who their opponents will be to open the upcoming regional tournament.

The men finished the regular season playing homecoming spoiler for Labette Community College in a 112-86 rout. The victory served as a pallet-cleanser of sorts after Monday’s 90-69 loss to Highland in their final home game of the season. The Red Devils redistributed the pain to Labette Tuesday, leading 54-38 just in time for the halftime king and queen crowning ceremony.

With the win, Allen finishes fourth in the Jayhawk Conference with a 7-7 record and 12-15 overall.

Due to Labette no longer fielding a women’s team this season, the ACC women had the night off. The Red Devils wrapped up their regular season with a 55-53 victory over Labette to finish in a three-way tie for second in the Jayhawk Conference at 10-4 and 19-4 overall.

Both teams will to play in Overland Park next Saturday.